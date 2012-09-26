By Rhys Jones
| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 BAE Systems needs its
proposed merger with Airbus parent EADS to succeed if
it is to avoid being cast adrift as a company without a clear
strategy in a shrinking industry or a takeover target for
predatory U.S. rivals.
If the planned $45 billion merger between the British
defence group and the European aerospace giant does not go
ahead, BAE could look to do a deal with a U.S. group, sell off
its standalone U.S. business or remain alone trying to squeeze
growth from the contracting global defence sector.
Europe's biggest defence deal in a decade faces many
hurdles, including a row over the proposed 60/40 EADS-BAE ratio,
how to ringfence top-secret projects and how to satisfy
governments keen to safeguard EADS operations in France and
Germany.
"BAE see their defence earnings going down, what do they do
about it? They either get into bed with someone going up like
EADS or they team up with someone who can help them rip a load
of costs out and get economies of scale like a Rockwell Collins
, a General Dynamics or a Lockheed Martin
," said an equities manager at a British investment house
holding a stake in BAE.
"The conspiracy theorists say BAE are hoping to flush out a
bid from one of the U.S. prime contractors."
Such plans could, however, be scuppered because of the U.S.
government's reluctance to see more consolidation among their
prime contractors and competition reduced. Some analysts believe
this attitude could change given that BAE is one of the biggest
foreign suppliers of weapons to the Pentagon.
"BAE's strategy has taken it deep into UK and U.S. defence
but both of those markets are in deep trouble over the
medium-term but at the moment doing nothing is not really an
option for BAE," said Societe Generale defence analyst Zafar
Khan.
If the merger falls foul of the many political and
regulatory obstacles in its way, BAE will be left stranded and
Ian King, its chief executive of four years, will face tough
questions about his vision for the company, both past and
present.
"BAE doesn't have a 'Plan B' as such, it's the deal with
EADS or back to trying to drive growth from defence and cyber,
which is pretty limited," said a source close to the British
contractor.
CYBER SECURITY
In its most recent annual report BAE Chairman Dick Olver
said the group's main strategic aims included developing its
export business, building on its large geographic footprint and
pushing growth at its cyber security arm.
"BAE Systems maintains a well-defined strategy with a
defence focus at its core, but with the flexibility to adapt to
changes in the business landscape," wrote Olver.
"BAE Systems will continue to keep its strategy under review
and will move to adjust its portfolio of businesses where it is
in the interests of shareholders to do so."
BAE is precluded from making statements that relate to the
proposed EADS merger because of UK takeover panel rules.
In 2006, BAE sold its remaining 20 percent stake in Airbus
for $3.5 billion to fund its big move into the then booming U.S.
defence industry.
It had created a standalone U.S. business, BAE Inc, a year
earlier which has since become one of the largest suppliers of
weapons to the United States.
BAE Inc has grown through acquisitions and now competes
toe-to-toe with prime U.S. contractors such as Lockheed,
Northrop Grumman and Boeing. It reported revenues
of $14.4 billion last year - around half of BAE total group
sales.
"If a merger doesn't happen BAE are basically in play and a
U.S. tie-up is possible but in that scenario I think BAE should
sell its U.S. business," said Societe Generale's Khan, who
believes that BAE Inc could fetch up to 10 billion pounds
($16.20 billion) on a debt free basis.
BAE Systems has a market capitalisation of 10.7 billion
pounds and debt of 1.23 billion pounds as of June 2012.
BAE Inc, however, expects U.S. defence spending cuts to hit
its business in the coming years so any sale would need to
happen sooner rather than later.
The United States, by far the largest market for weapons,
already has plans in place to cut $487 billion from its defence
budget over the next decade, while Congress could also make a
further $500 billion in military spending cuts in January under
a process known as sequestration.
EUROFIGHTER CONSORTIUM
EADS is keen on a deal to balance its civil aviation
exposure with more defence work, while BAE would gain access to
planemaker Airbus, allowing it to diversify at a time when
defence budgets around the world are contracting.
In recent years BAE has been throwing cash into its cyber
security business, Detica, to help offset budget cuts and
contract losses across its more lucrative traditional business
of fighter jets and warships. This has failed to plug the hole.
BAE bought Detica in 2008 and has since pushed the cyber
crime-fighting business into the commercial arena. It handles
data and national security information for governments and is
expanding further into telecoms, media and financial services.
Part of the Eurofighter consortium that lost out on the sale
of 126 jets to India earlier this year, BAE expects to deliver
only modest growth in 2012 - and that hinges on talks to
renegotiate a jets deal with Saudi Arabia - one of its five
'home markets'.
BAE has cut thousands of jobs in recent years to combat
spending cuts. Headcount at its land and armaments business,
where sales fell 40 percent last year reflecting the end of a
key vehicle programme and reduced military operations, has
halved since 2009. It plans to cut at least 2,000 jobs as
Typhoon orders slow.
"By considering this deal, has BAE admitted that focussing
on U.S. defence and cyber security was flawed and won't deliver
real growth in the medium term? It looks like it," said a fund
manager holding BAE stock, who wished to remain anonymous.
If the deal with EADS goes through, BAE's past forays into
the automotive, construction and support services sectors in
search of growth and reduced reliance on the defence sector will
become a distant memory.
Since its privatisation in the 1980s, British Aerospace, as
BAE was then, has bought and sold mass market UK carmaker Rover,
Dutch construction firm Ballast Nedam, German naval systems
business Atlas Elektronik and its own aerostructures arm.
BAE is still chopping and changing today. It has hired
consultancy firm LEK to review options for its British
shipbuilding business including the possible closure or sale of
one of its three shipyards in Scotland and southern England.
The British government holds a 'golden share' in
BAE, granting it the right to block any deal, although Prime
Minister David Cameron has made positive noises about the
merger. If a U.S. suitor made a play for BAE Cameron would be
unlikely to block a deal because such a deal would only
strengthen Britain's 'special relationship' with the United
States.
In a column in Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper senior
Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin urged the British government to
"use its golden share to force the break-up of BAE, to ensure
that key assets are owned by UK companies, and to create a more
fragmented, entrepreneurial and creative set of businesses, to
serve our interests and to export to the world."
Espirito Santo analyst Ed Stacey believes it would be
difficult for King, who has a strained relationship with many of
BAE's top shareholders, to remain as CEO if the EADS deal fails.
"It would be tough for King to go out on a roadshow saying
he is completely committed to his strategy and is happy with his
portfolio if the EADS deal doesn't happen," he said.
BAE's shares are at 321.30 pence, back below their price
when news of the deal was leaked. They initially jumped but fell
back on concern about political and regulatory barriers.
The main hurdle for King, though, is just getting the deal
done one way or another.
"The risk is that everyone walks away and BAE is left like
the emperor with no clothes. If they do a deal with EADS, King
has won them a massive get-out-of-jail card. If they don't, the
company is very exposed," said the BAE investor and equity
manager.