LONDON Jan 23 British defence company BAE
Systems on Monday said it was in talks with the
government of Oman over a deal to supply it with 12 Typhoon
fighter aircraft.
The talks follow the release of a Request for Proposals
(RFP) for the supply and support of Typhoon jets by the Royal
Air Force of Oman.
"This news underpins the long-standing defence and security
relationship between Oman and the United Kingdom and between the
armed forces in Oman and BAE Systems, a major supplier of
equipment and services to the Sultanate," BAE said in a
statement.
If a deal is signed, the aircraft would be delivered within
three years.
Late last year BAE announced the loss of some 3,000 jobs in
the UK because of a slowdown in production of the Typhoon
aircraft.
