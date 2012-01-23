LONDON Jan 23 British defence company BAE Systems on Monday said it was in talks with the government of Oman over a deal to supply it with 12 Typhoon fighter aircraft.

The talks follow the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the supply and support of Typhoon jets by the Royal Air Force of Oman.

"This news underpins the long-standing defence and security relationship between Oman and the United Kingdom and between the armed forces in Oman and BAE Systems, a major supplier of equipment and services to the Sultanate," BAE said in a statement.

If a deal is signed, the aircraft would be delivered within three years.

Late last year BAE announced the loss of some 3,000 jobs in the UK because of a slowdown in production of the Typhoon aircraft. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Neil Maidment)