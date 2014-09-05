By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, Sept 5
WASHINGTON, Sept 5The U.S. government hopes to
hammer out an agreement with South Korea by the end of the year
for the U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems Plc to carry
out $1 billion-plus of upgrades to more than 130 F-16 fighter
jets, sources familiar with the discussions said this week.
The U.S. Air Force has been leading talks with Seoul about
the second phase of a contract won by BAE in 2012, when it beat
out F-16 maker Lockheed Martin Corp to upgrade 134 of
South Korea's fighter jets for $1.3 billion.
BAE, the first non-original equipment maker to win such an
F-16 upgrade order, is already developing the design for the
upgrades under a $140 million contract that includes new radars,
mission avionics, higher resolution screens and new weapons.
But the two sides are trying to finalize the pricing and
schedule of the second phase of the contract, given some changes
requested by South Korea that have increased the cost, said the
sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the
discussions.
"The question now for BAE, the U.S. government and the South
Korean government is, can we fulfill the requirements the South
Koreans are asking for at the price they're asking for," said
one of the sources.
The source said South Korea had budgeted money for the
project this year, and the goal was to conclude the current
negotiations before the end of the year.
"It's a normal part of any FMS program," said the second
source, when asked about the discussions. "The basic scope of
the contract isn't changing. I wouldn't expect to see a
significant increase in the price."
Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the U.S. government
routinely communicates with other countries about weapons
systems upgrades and procurements, but declined to address any
specific communications between the Air Force and South Korea.
BAE said it was assisting as needed in the talks between the
U.S. Air Force and South Korea. "Phase One of the program began
earlier this year and is proceeding on schedule, and we look
forward to soon beginning Phase Two," said spokesman Neil Franz.
BAE said in its half-yearly report for 2014 that it expected
to wrap up the second part of the contract before year end.
BAE, Lockheed and other companies are jockeying for position
in the $10 billion estimated market for F-16 upgrades keen to
offset declining orders for new jets.
Singapore and Greece are also weighing F-16 upgrade orders.
Singapore has decided to stick with F-16 maker Lockheed to
do the upgrades, an additional source familiar with the matter
said, although no formal announcement has been made.
Heidi Grant, deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for
international affairs, traveled to Singapore last month for its
National Day holiday.
Stefanek declined comment when asked about Singapore's
decision or Grant's visit there. She said she could not discuss
any government-to-government communications.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)