By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. government on
Wednesday said it had canceled, at the request of South Korea, a
preliminary contract with the U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems
to upgrade 134 F-16 fighter jets, ending a major arms
deal initially valued at $1.7 billion.
The unusual move, announced by the Pentagon's Defense
Security Cooperation Agency, paves the way for South Korea to
pursue a similar upgrade deal with Lockheed Martin Corp,
the warplanes' original manufacturer.
The decision raises questions about the ability of
non-original equipment makers like BAE to compete in the market
to upgrade thousands of F-16s in use around the world. BAE was
the first non-OEM to win a competition to upgrade F-16s.
South Korea in October said it could cancel the project and
seek a different contract after the U.S. Air Force told Seoul
the projected cost of 1.75 trillion won ($1.7 billion) could
rise by 800 billion won.
U.S. officials said the Air Force's estimate for the cost of
the deal rose significantly after the U.S. government determined
the sensitivity of the equipment involved meant the contract
could not be negotiated by BAE directly with Seoul as a direct
commercial sale. It instead needed to be handled as a
government-to-government foreign arms sale.
Such sales are generally more expensive and broader in scope
to ensure that the requesting country has the needed
infrastructure, spares, training and other associated equipment
to operate the new or upgraded weapons, said one U.S. official,
who was not authorized to speak publicly.
U.S. officials said they told the Seoul government two years
ago that there was a substantial risk that the projected cost
would rise as a result of the decision to offer "a total package
approach."
After a detailed calculation, the Air Force concluded the
deal would cost South Korea between $2.1 billion and $2.4
billion, versus initial estimates of the direct commercial sale
of $1.7 billion, the officials said.
The officials said Seoul's decision did not change the U.S.
government's confidence in BAE as a contractor.
U.S. officials said Seoul notified the U.S. government about
its desire to cancel the deal on Oct. 29, and the contractor was
notified on Wednesday. South Korea faces "sizeable" termination
fees for ending the contract, they said.
BAE executives have insisted that they were willing to
perform the work under the terms of the firm, fixed-price
contract initially proposed.
Vice Admiral Joe Rixey, who heads the Pentagon agency, said
South Korea remained a vital ally and valued foreign military
sales customer.
U.S. officials said no talks had begun with an alternate
provider and it could take four to six months before any such
deal was agreed to, and Congress was notified.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra
Maler)