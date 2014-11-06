(Adds South Korea government comments)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. government on
Wednesday said it had canceled, at the request of South Korea,
early work by the U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems on
upgrades for 134 F-16 fighter jets after a spike in the
projected $1.7 billion cost of the arms deal.
The unusual move, announced by the Pentagon's Defense
Security Cooperation Agency, paves the way for South Korea to
pursue a similar upgrade deal with Lockheed Martin Corp,
the warplanes' original manufacturer.
Sources familiar with the matter said preliminary talks
between South Korea and Lockheed would begin on Thursday.
Seoul's decision raises questions about the ability of
non-original equipment makers like BAE to compete in the market
to upgrade thousands of F-16s in use around the world. BAE was
the first non-OEM to win a competition to upgrade F-16s.
South Korea in October said it could cancel the project and
seek a different contract after the U.S. Air Force told Seoul
the projected cost of 1.75 trillion won ($1.7 billion) could
rise by 800 billion won.
BAE said it remained convinced that it could have done the
work "in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
"Unfortunately, the program was impacted by Korea's strict
budget limitations and the U.S. Air Force's conservative
approach to the overall program cost," said spokesman Brian
Roehrkasse.
BAE said it learned of Seoul's decision on Wednesday and
would now assess when to send layoff notices to 205 affected
employees. The Air Force had already halted some work on the
project last week.
U.S. officials said the Air Force increased its cost
estimate after the U.S. government determined the sensitivity of
equipment involved meant the contract could not be negotiated by
BAE directly with Seoul as a direct commercial sale, and should
be handled as a government-to-government foreign arms sale.
Such sales are generally more expensive and broader in scope
to ensure that the requesting country has the needed training,
spares, infrastructure and other equipment to operate the new
weapons, said one U.S. official, speaking on background.
U.S. officials said they told the Seoul government two years
ago that there was a substantial risk that the projected cost
would rise to cover the "total package approach."
After a detailed calculation, the Air Force concluded this
past summer that the overall deal would cost South Korea between
$2.1 billion and $2.4 billion, versus initial estimates of
around $1.7 billion, the officials said.
The officials said Seoul's decision did not change the U.S.
government's confidence in BAE as a contractor.
In Seoul, South Korea's defense contract agency said work by
BAE has been suspended but talks were still ongoing between the
two governments to reach a final conclusion.
"I understand that, if the conditions we're seeking are not
met by BAE Systems or the U.S. government, we could be looking
at other options, that's what has been mentioned," Defense
Acquisition Program Administration Spokesman Kim Si-cheol said.
U.S. officials said South Korea told Washington it wanted to
cancel the deal on Oct. 29. Seoul faces "sizeable" termination
fees for ending the contract "for convenience," they said.
BAE executives repeatedly said they were willing to perform
the work under the terms of the firm, fixed-price contract
initially proposed. Part of the cost increase was due to changes
in the scope of work, but the Air Force also increased its cost
and "risk reserves," said sources familiar with the program.
U.S. officials said the cost estimates were based on
historical data and detailed discussions with South Korea and
BAE. They denied any "risk reserve" was added.
Vice Admiral Joe Rixey, who heads the Pentagon agency, said
South Korea remained a vital ally and valued foreign military
sales customer.
U.S. officials said no talks had begun with an alternate
provider and it could take four to six months before any such
deal was agreed to and Congress was notified.
Lockheed said it felt it was uniquely qualified as the
original manufacturer and design authority to provide "best
value" to potential F-16 upgrade customers.
