WASHINGTON May 2 Britain's BAE Systems Plc
on Wednesday said it would temporarily lay off 210 of
1,250 workers at its York, Pennsylvania, plant for about 30 days
this summer due to a delay in a fiscal 2012 contract award for
upgrades to the Army's M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.
The furlough would last from mid-July through mid-August,
the company said, adding that the move reflected "the normal
ebbs and flows of the business" and was due to expected delays
in delivery of certain materials needed to do the work.
"BAE Systems deeply regrets having to temporarily reduce its
workforce, but these measures are necessitated by the current
business environment," said spokesman Brian Roehrkasse.
BAE said the temporarily layoff would last four weeks for
salaried employees, and about three weeks for union workers
affected by the move. It said it intended to recall all 210
employees after the layoff ended.
The company said the temporary layoff was not related to a
broader discussion about the future of the facility given the
U.S. Army's plans to halt work on Bradley combat vehicles from
2014 to 2015 -- a move the company is still hoping to see
reversed by U.S. lawmakers during the fiscal 2013 budget
process.
