FRANKFURT May 28 Germany's financial regulator
BaFin on Tuesday said major lenders in Europe's largest economy
need an extra 14 billion euros ($18.1 billion) in capital to
fulfil stricter bank safety rules.
Thanks to capital increases and the selling down of risky
assets, German lenders have reduced their capital shortfall from
32 billion euros and now have regulatory core capital ratios of
between 10 percent and 18 percent.
International regulators agreed to introduce stricter bank
safety rules by the end of 2018 to improve their capital
cushions, a way to help absorb potential losses in a crisis.
Banks need to have a core tier one ratio of 6 percent by
2019. The rules, known as the Basel III accord, are being phased
in over six years from January 2013.
The Basel rules were the world's main regulatory response to
the 2007-09 financial crisis that forced governments to rescue
undercapitalised lenders.
($1 = 0.7729 euros)
