By Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT/BONN, May 28 Germany's financial
watchdogs warned on Tuesday that plans by the United States to
introduce its own rules relating to foreign banks could
undermine a global consensus to improve security in the wake of
the financial crisis.
Market regulator Bafin said it was in talks with U.S.
regulators about their plan to tighten oversight of foreign
banks by asking them to hold more capital against the risk of a
financial market downturn.
The move by the United States would be "a step in the wrong
direction," Bafin President Elke Koenig told the regulator's
annual news conference in Bonn.
International regulators agreed to introduce stricter bank
safety rules by the end of 2018 that would insist banks build up
capital and liquidity in order to be able to absorb potential
losses in a crisis.
But countries have found it difficult to agree on
introducing precisely the same rules, leading to concerns that
new regulation will be fragmented and thus less effective.
Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on
Tuesday unilateral action by U.S. regulators would make managing
big banks more difficult and also make it harder to wind down
globally active banks that run into trouble.
"National special rules don't fit in a world of
internationally active banks," she told a separate conference
organised by the Bundesbank.
European bankers have been lobbying the Federal Reserve, and
Fed board member Daniel Tarullo in particular, to try to beat
back proposed new rules that would force foreign banks to lump
all their U.S. subsidiaries under a single holding
company.
The Fed said when it proposed the new rules in December that
the goal was to crack down on risks to U.S. markets posed by big
banks that do business globally.
Speaking at a separate banking conference in Frankfurt on
Tuesday, Anshu Jain, co-chief executive of Germany's biggest
lender Deutsche Bank, said, in relation to the U.S.
proposals: "My biggest worry is a Balkanisation of regulation."
His words were echoed by Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing, who told the Bundesbank conference
that he was seeing an increasing tendency towards regulatory
fragmentation that particularly affected cross-border banks.
LEVERAGE RATIO
The Bundesbank's Lautenschlaeger also warned against
rewording global agreements on how banks extend their debt.
UK and U.S. policymakers have said the 3 percent leverage
ratio being brought in under new banking rules called Basel III
is too weak to rein in overly large and risky balance
sheets. A 3 percent ratio means a bank's leverage
should be no more than 33 times assets.
But focusing on the ratio is a mistake since it involves
vastly different accounting rules in different countries and so
is of limited help to regulators seeking to compare banks,
Lautenschlaeger said, adding: "An apparently simple rule is
being glorified as a panacea for banking supervision problems."
Separately, the German regulators said that country's banks
had made progress in raising their own capital levels.
Bafin calculated that major lenders in Europe's largest
economy still needed an extra 14 billion euros ($18.1 billion)
in capital to fulfil stricter bank safety rules.
But thanks to capital increases and the sale of risky
assets, German lenders have reduced their capital shortfall from
32 billion euros and now have regulatory core capital of between
10 percent and 18 percent of risk-weighted assets.
Banks need to have a core tier one capital ratio of 7
percent by 2019. The Basel III rules are being phased in over
six years from January 2013.
Lautenschlaeger said she backed the establishment of a
European bank resolution authority to wind down wayward banks
but said the move would require a change in the EU Treaty.
"It does not make long-term sense to supervise banks at a
European level but wind them down under national rules," she
said.