FRANKFURT, Aug 30 German regulator Bafin on Tuesday said it opposed plans by the European Banking Authority (EBA) to seek extra powers for the European rescue fund to recapitalise troubled banks.

Last month euro zone leaders agreed in principle to give the EFSF extra powers, under specified conditions, to help recapitalise troubled banks, to buy government bonds and to provide precautionary credit lines to countries.

A Bafin spokesman said the regulator was aware of the EBA's request, but did not consider that to be the EBA's task.

At the same meeting last month, leaders agreed on the outline of a second bailout of Greece that would include a further 109 billion euros ($158 billion) from the EFSF and the International Monetary Fund through mid-2014. ($1 = 0.688 Euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Will Waterman)