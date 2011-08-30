FRANKFURT Aug 30 German regulator Bafin on Tuesday said it opposes plans by the European Banking Authority (EBA) to request extra powers by the European rescue fund to recapitalise troubled European banks.

Bafin said it is aware of plans by the EBA to request extra powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

This is not the task of the EBA, a spokesman for Bafin said.

Last month euro zone leaders agreed in principle to give the EFSF extra powers under specified conditions, to help recapitalise troubled banks, to buy government bonds and to provide precautionary credit lines to countries.

At the same meeting leaders agreed on the outline of a second bailout of Greece that would include a further 109 billion euros ($158 billion) from the EFSF and the International Monetary Fund through mid-2014. ($1 = 0.688 Euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner; writing by Edward Taylor)