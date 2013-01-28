FRANKFURT Jan 28 The German banking regulator
BaFin has launched a special probe against four lenders
including Deutsche Bank AG as part of an
investigation into possible manipulation of the Europe Interbank
Offered Rate (Euribor), the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper
reported on Monday.
A special probe is the most severe kind of investigation the
regulator can launch against a bank.
The German regulator is also investigating Portigon AG
, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, without citing sources.
Portigon is what remains following the breakup of the financial
giant that used to be known as WestLB.
Officials at Deutsche Bank and BaFin were not available for
comment. Portigon officials were also not available for comment.
The special probes were launched after BaFin had asked for
information from all German banks involved in setting Euribor
rates, Sueddeutsche said.
Euribor and its larger counterpart, Libor, or the London
Interbank Offered Rate, are Europe's key gauges of how much
banks pay to borrow from their peers and are used to set the
prices of swathes of financial products, from Spanish home
mortgages to more complex derivatives.
Deutsche Bank is already being subjected to a BaFin special
probe in connection with Libor.
Deutsche Bank has said it is cooperating with investigations
in the United States and Europe in connection with setting rates
between 2005 and 2011.
Earlier this month German landesbank BayernLB said
it has withdrawn from the EURIBOR panel, effective at the start
of 2013, citing "strategic reasons".
More than 40 banks still contribute to the Euribor
inter-bank lending rate, but the Euribor-EBF group running it
warned recently that more could leave following recent bad
publicity.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Matt Driskill)