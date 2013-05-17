FRANKFURT May 17 German financial services watchdog BaFin is investigating whether real estate company GSW Immobilien violated disclosure rules in the departure of former chief executive, Thomas Zinnoecker.

The move follows a demand by Dutch pension fund PGGM, which holds 2.98 percent of GSW according to Reuters data, for a vote of no confidence in new chief executive, Bernd Kottmann, saying the process of his appointment was "unacceptable" and "opaque".

GSW said on March 11 that Zinnoecker had asked the company's supervisory board to be released from his contract. It announced Kottmann's appointment a week later on March 18, with effect from April 16.

News agency Bloomberg News cited the head of GSW's supervisory board, Eckart John von Freyend as saying he had already started seeking a successor on Feb. 13.

"We will take a close look at it with regards to a possible violation of ad-hoc rules," a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

GSW declined to comment.

PGGM has also called for the resignation of supervisory board chairman Eckart John von Freyend, who approved the appointment of Kottmann.

"Both men were members of the board of the real estate company IVG, which got into great difficulties in 2008 under their management," the pension fund said on May 15.