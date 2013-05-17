FRANKFURT May 17 German financial services
watchdog BaFin is investigating whether real estate company GSW
Immobilien violated disclosure rules in the departure
of former chief executive, Thomas Zinnoecker.
The move follows a demand by Dutch pension fund PGGM, which
holds 2.98 percent of GSW according to Reuters data, for a vote
of no confidence in new chief executive, Bernd Kottmann, saying
the process of his appointment was "unacceptable" and "opaque".
GSW said on March 11 that Zinnoecker had asked the company's
supervisory board to be released from his contract. It announced
Kottmann's appointment a week later on March 18, with effect
from April 16.
News agency Bloomberg News cited the head of GSW's
supervisory board, Eckart John von Freyend as saying he had
already started seeking a successor on Feb. 13.
"We will take a close look at it with regards to a possible
violation of ad-hoc rules," a spokeswoman told Reuters on
Friday.
GSW declined to comment.
PGGM has also called for the resignation of supervisory
board chairman Eckart John von Freyend, who approved the
appointment of Kottmann.
"Both men were members of the board of the real estate
company IVG, which got into great difficulties in 2008 under
their management," the pension fund said on May 15.
