* Appointed for eight-year term from March 1

* Replaces current Bafin president Elke Koenig

* Hufeld worked on EU, global rules for insurers (Adds context, political and academic comment)

By Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kröner

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 4 Germany has promoted insurance supervisor Felix Hufeld to head financial watchdog Bafin and reshape the agency after the European Central Bank (ECB) took charge of banking supervision last year.

While the ECB now supervises Germany's 21 largest lenders, including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, Bafin still sets policy for the rest and retains oversight of insurance companies and financial markets and has new powers to protect consumers.

Hufeld, 53, has been responsible for insurance oversight at Bafin since 2013 and has extensive experience in industry. He is tasked with helping the agency move toward regulating based on risk assessment rather than rote application of the rules.

Hufeld was chief executive for Central Europe at insurance broker Marsh from 2001 to 2010 and previously held senior positions at Dresdner Bank, The Boston Consulting Group and a private equity firm.

Bafin's involvement in ECB joint supervisory teams for banks could present an opportunity for Hufeld to leverage its power.

"Bafin must remain a forceful supervisor also in the future," said Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy parliamentary floor leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

"It needs to play its part in controlling the large banks and championing the special characteristics of Germany as a financial centre in international bodies," Brinkhaus added.

With the ECB standing by its side, Bafin may also find a bigger voice, said Jahn Pieter Krahnen, professor of finance at Goethe University in Frankfurt.

"When you have concerns, you can voice them much more clearly and convincingly than before. It will lead to a tougher stance." Krahnen said.

While U.S., UK and EU regulators have imposed billions of dollars in fines and settlements on banks in the wake of the financial crisis, including on Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank, Bafin largely has stood silent.

The agency's extensive investigations into the manipulation of benchmarks in foreign currency, gold and interest rates appear unlikely to result in major penalties.

Its reputation as a "toothless tiger" is undeserved, Bafin officials say, pointing out that they are tasked with thoroughly investigating and correcting misbehavior by financial institutions, rather than imposing eye-catching fines.

Hufeld has some fresh firepower at his disposal.

Revisions to Germany's banking law that took effect last year allow Bafin to impose fines of up to 10 percent of annual net turnover or double the amount of proceeds gained by breaking banking rules.

Bafin retains the right to dismiss bank executives it judges to be unqualified or untrustworthy but does not make its action public. However, it may begin to "name and shame" institutions under new powers granted with last year's banking law reform.

Hufeld, who trained in law, has been appointed for an eight-year term and will take the helm on March 1, replacing president Elke Koenig, 61, who will lead the European Union's bank resolution authority.

It was unclear whether he would continue in his current roles for international bodies, where he has won respect.

He holds posts in the management board of the EU's insurance watchdog - the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) - and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS), where he has been leading efforts to develop global capital standards for insurers. (Additional reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Caroline Copley and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Brown and Elaine Hardcastle)