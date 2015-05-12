FRANKFURT May 12 German financial regulator
Bafin on Tuesday said it had completed its investigation into
alleged attempts to manipulate benchmark interest rates like
Libor and that it had delivered the report to Deutsche Bank
.
"The investigation is closed. The report is now with
Deutsche Bank and we've requested their response," said Bafin
banking supervisor Raimund Roeseler at a news conference.
"After we have gotten their response then we'll consider any
necessary consequences."
Deutsche Bank agreed in April to pay $2.5 billion to U.S.
and British authorities for manipulation of the Libor benchmark
interest rate.
Bafin had been expected to finish its own investigation into
the activities of Deutsche Bank's traders as early as
May, incorporating the findings of authorities in the United
States and Britain, Reuters has reported.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)