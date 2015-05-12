* Supervisor completes Libor investigation
* Deutsche Bank preparing response to Libor report
* Any consequences would follow Deutsche response -Bafin
(Adds Deutsche Bank response, background, quote)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German regulator Bafin will
wait for an official response from Deutsche Bank
before deciding on any consequences for the country's biggest
lender from its investigation into alleged attempts to
manipulate benchmark interest rates such as Libor.
Bafin banking supervisor Raimund Roeseler said on Tuesday
that the regulator had completed its investigation and that it
had delivered the report to the bank.
"The investigation is closed. The report is now with
Deutsche Bank and we've requested their response," Roeseler said
at a news conference.
"After we have gotten their response then we'll consider any
necessary consequences. The types of consequences will depend on
the contents of the response."
Deutsche Bank confirmed that it had received the
investigation report and that it planned to deliver a reply,
likely in the coming weeks.
Any Bafin-led action would lag that of U.S. and British
authorities, who forced Deutsche Bank to pay $2.5 billion in
April for manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority also said senior
Deutsche staff had wrongly claimed that Bafin had prevented them
from sharing a critical Bafin report on Deutsche, something that
the Bafin's Roeseler stressed again on Tuesday.
"We have never forbidden a German bank from sharing one of
our reports with a foreign regulator," Roeseler said.
Bafin was expected to incorporate the U.S. and British
findings in its investigation, Reuters has reported.
Any consequences come at a difficult time for Deutsche Bank,
which has paid record fines for Libor but not yet been involved
in settlements for foreign exchange benchmark-rigging, unlike
other major trading banks.
Roeseler said Bafin's forex investigation continued. "We're
not done yet, not completely," he said.
Bafin has already concluded that Deutsche co-Chief Executive
Anshu Jain, who headed the group's investment bank when some of
the misconduct took place, was not aware of, or part of,
possible attempts to manipulate interest rates, a source told
Reuters late last year.
The bank's own internal investigations into the Libor and
currency markets have found nothing that implicates the bank's
two co-chief executives, Anshu Jain or Juergen Fitschen,
officials both inside and outside of Deutsche Bank have said.
Bonn-based Bafin also has the right to dismiss a bank's
uppermost executives it judges to be unqualified or
untrustworthy.
While its formal, legal authority to dismiss bankers does
not extend below the management board, Bafin is thought to wield
considerable influence over decisions to dismiss personnel down
the ranks.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle/Mark
Heinrich)