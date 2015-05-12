* Insurers need to make "significant effort" - Bafin chief
* Bafin to ask banks for data on low interest rate effect
* Bafin to test stress effects in different scenarios
(Adds Bafin head's quotes, details)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German insurers may struggle
to meet new Solvency II minimum capital requirements, supervisor
Bafin warned on Tuesday, saying it was preparing to regulate
some companies more closely should low interest rates weigh
further on the sector.
"German insurers will successfully enter the world of
Solvency II only with considerable efforts," Bafin head Felix
Hufeld said. "Should rates remain so low, we'll have to take
more companies under man-to-man coverage."
With yields on some government bonds -- staple investments
for insurers -- in negative territory, the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in April of "high and rising" danger
to weaker mid-sized European life insurers.
Calling for urgent action to tackle the issue, it cited 2014
data from the European insurance regulator showing 24 percent of
the region's insurers may not be able to meet new minimum
capital requirements if interest rates remain low for a
protracted period of time.
European insurance watchdog chief Gabriel Bernardino told
Reuters recently that insurers should exercise caution over
dividends as they strive to meet Solvency II requirements, the
new capital rules akin to those imposed on banks after the
financial crisis.
Separately, Hufeld said Bafin would ask the banks that it
supervises directly to report new data on the long-term fallout
from low interest rates on their earnings stability.
Hufeld said the supervisor would test the stress effects on
banks arising from different scenarios, including those where
market rates rise rapidly or fall further into negative
territory.
"We want to consider the stress effects that also have an
impact on credit and market risks," Hufeld said.
The European Central Bank directly supervises Germany's
biggest 21 banks. Bafin directly supervises the rest.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Janet
Lawrence)