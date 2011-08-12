FRANKFURT Aug 12 German regulator Bafin on Friday signalled it was not ready to broaden a existing ban on naked short selling to include all forms of short sales on Friday.

"We are montoring the situation closely but see no irregularities in the market at present," a spokeswoman for the German regulator said on Friday.

Short-selling is the process through which an investor borrows shares and sells them on the expectation their price will fall and they can be bought back at a lower price.

In a naked short sale, the investor has not even borrowed the share, but still bets on a drop in share price.

For a TAKE A LOOK on short selling, click [ID:nL6E7JB1S5] (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Edward Taylor)