FRANKFURT Aug 12 German regulator Bafin on
Friday signalled it was not ready to broaden a existing ban on
naked short selling to include all forms of short sales on
Friday.
"We are montoring the situation closely but see no
irregularities in the market at present," a spokeswoman for the
German regulator said on Friday.
Short-selling is the process through which an investor
borrows shares and sells them on the expectation their price
will fall and they can be bought back at a lower price.
In a naked short sale, the investor has not even borrowed
the share, but still bets on a drop in share price.
For a TAKE A LOOK on short selling, click [ID:nL6E7JB1S5]
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Edward Taylor)