By Tom Hals
Sept 15 The Chinese contractor behind the nearly
complete Baha Mar mega-resort in the Bahamas scored a victory
over the project's developer on Tuesday with the dismissal of
the resort's U.S. Bankruptcy in favor of proceedings in the
Bahamas.
The ruling, by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware,
helps simplify the complex dispute that erupted when the $3.5
billion project missed its scheduled opening in March and
construction ground to a halt.
Baha Mar will be one of the biggest resorts in the Caribbean
when it opens, and is considered vital to reviving the Bahamian
economy.
"Many stakeholders in the project would expect that any
insolvency proceedings would likely take place in the Bahamas,"
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey wrote in his 24-page opinion.
"I can perceive no greater good to be accomplished by exercising
jurisdiction over these Chapter 11 cases."
Baha Mar said in a statement it was disappointed with the
ruling and will explore its alternatives.
The unusual fight began when Baha Mar put a small American
subsidiary into U.S. Bankruptcy in June, which allowed the rest
of the corporate family to seek U.S. Bankruptcy despite having
no U.S. operations.
The Chinese contractor and the government of the Bahamas
prefer a liquidation proceeding in Bahamian courts. Earlier this
month the Bahamas' Supreme Court appointed provisional
liquidators who are changed with taking possession of Baha Mar's
assets.
Baha Mar had argued the U.S. Bankruptcy code offered a
better chance for a deal to jumpstart construction. Carey called
the U.S. code "an ideal vehicle" for resolving the case, but
said he was disappointed the company had not reached any
agreements to end the bankruptcy.
A completed resort would employ more than 5,000 people in
the Bahamas, where unemployment is 16 percent, and boost its
gross domestic product by about 12 percent, according to
estimates from the government and Baha Mar.
The resort took on thousands of staff this year, but when it
failed to open as scheduled it soon ran short of money. It filed
for U.S. Bankruptcy on June 29.
The Chinese contractor, a unit of China State Construction
Engineering Corp, and the resort's Bahamian developer, Sarkis
Izmirlian, have traded blame for the delays.
The project was funded by a $2.45 billion loan by China's
export import bank and $900 million from the Izmirlian family.
Carey did not dismiss the bankruptcy of Northshore Mainland
Services Inc, a small Florida-based travel services subsidiary
of Baha Mar.
