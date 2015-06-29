June 29 The developer of the $3.5 billion Baha
Mar resort in the Bahamas filed for bankruptcy in the United
States on Monday and blamed its Chinese general contractor for
missing its completion deadline, costing critical revenue.
The resort, which has delayed its opening that was scheduled
for last year, features several hotels, gambling, convention
space, a golf course and more than 40 restaurants and bars.
The bankruptcy filing will allow Baha Mar Ltd to borrow up
to $80 million, with approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware.
"The general contractor repeatedly has missed construction
deadlines," said a statement from Sarkis Izmirlian, the
developer's chairman and chief executive officer. "Unable to
open, the resort has been left without a sufficient source of
revenue to continue our existing business."
In court documents, the company included board minutes that
showed the directors discussed "possibly imminent proceedings"
against China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, the
parent of the general contractor China Construction America Inc
or CCA.
The largest creditor of Baha Mar was CCA Bahamas Ltd, which
was owed $72 million for construction work, according to court
documents. CCA Bahamas Ltd could not be contacted for a comment.
The massive complex was being developed a few miles from the
171-acre Atlantis resort that was developed by South African
hotelier Sol Kerzner. A Brookfield Asset Management fund took
control of Atlantis in a 2012 debt restructuring.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)