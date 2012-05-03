* No nationwide polling, but analysts expect tight race
* Archipelago's economy hit hard by global recession
By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU, May 3 A struggling economy, rising crime
and posturing over offshore oil exploration dominate the
campaign as Bahamas gears up for a general election on Monday in
which Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham seeks a fourth term in
office.
There is no nationwide pre-election polling in the Bahamas,
a scattered archipelago of 700 islands home to 350,000 people
and one of the most prosperous countries in the Caribbean
region.
Analysts, however, predict a close race between Ingraham, of
the ruling Free National Movement, and Perry Christie, a former
prime minister and leader of the opposition Progressive Liberal
Party.
The Bahamas, like many small Caribbean countries, is
struggling with a sluggish economic recovery from the global
recession and grappling with rising crime rates.
Tourism and offshore banking, the economic backbone of the
Bahamas, have been hit hard. The International Monetary Fund
forecasts the economy will grow by 2.5 percent in 2012, after
expanding around 2 percent in 2011.
Analysts say there could be as much as 1 billion barrels of
oil reserves in Bahamian waters, offering a new opportunity for
economic growth.
Ingraham initially vowed he would not approve any drilling
for oil if re-elected, but then backed down and said he would
approve drilling once the appropriate regulatory procedures were
put in place.
At the same time, he has sought to cast Christie's party as
being closely tied to the Bahamas Petroleum Company.
Rick Lowe, vice president of the Nassau Institute, a
Bahamian think tank, said there was little disagreement between
the two parties whether the oil exploration should move forward.
"Everyone accepts it's a great opportunity for the country,
it's how you approach it," he said.
Christie says Ingraham, who also served as prime minister
from 1992 to 2002, has failed to engineer a vigorous economic
turnaround in a country where the unemployment rate stands at
14.7 percent.
Authorities blame rising crime - for instance, 127 murders
last year compared with 94 in 2010 - on remnants of drug
trafficking and gangsterism they say flourished in the Bahamas
during the 1970s and 1980s.
(Additional reporting by David Adams in Miami; writing by Kevin
Gray; editing by Mohammad Zargham)