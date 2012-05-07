* Bahamas prime minister seeking fourth term in office
* Tight race expected in Atlantic island chain
By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU, May 7 Bahamians voted on Monday in
national elections as Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham seeks to
keep the ruling party in power in this sparsely populated island
chain dependent on tourism and offshore banking.
Political analysts predict a close race between the
country's two longtime leading parties, the governing Free
National Movement (FNM) and the opposition Progressive Liberal
Party (PLP) in a vote focused on the economy, crime and oil.
Ingraham, who heads the FNM, hopes to win a fourth term in
office and overcome opposition criticism that his party has not
done enough to stimulate the Bahamian economy, which has seen a
sluggish recovery from the global financial crisis.
A scattered archipelago of 700 islands stretching from just
off eastern Florida to near Cuba, the Bahamas is one of the most
prosperous countries in the Atlantic-Carribean region. It is
home to about 350,000 people.
Voters in the former British colony are choosing 41
representatives to serve in the House of Assembly, the lower
house of Parliament. The new House members nominate 16 senators.
The opposition PLP is led by Perry Christie, a former prime
minister who served from 2002 to 2007.
Christie wants to return the PLP to power after it was
ousted five years ago amid several scandals, including claims
immigration officials expedited a residency permit for the late
Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith.
The incident proved to be a political embarrassment for the
PLP and led to the resignation of the immigration minister at
the time.
A third political party is expected to field candidates in
each of the country's 38 constituencies. Analysts say the DNA
could influence Monday's vote by pulling crucial votes away from
the two bigger parties. The DNA is headed by a former
immigration minister who served under Ingraham and resigned in
2010 complaining about government policy.
Economic, crime and oil issues have largely dominated the
campaign. The International Monetary Fund predicts the Bahamian
economy will grow 2.5 percent this year after expanding about 2
percent in 2011 while unemployment stands at 14.7 percent.
The campaign also was marked by posturing from the two major
parties over offshore oil exploration, which analysts expect to
continue.
Analysts say there could be 1 billion barrels of oil
reserves in Bahamian waters, offering an opportunity for
economic growth.
Ingraham, who also served as prime minister from 1992 to
2002, initially vowed he would not approve any drilling for oil
if re-elected but later said he would approve it once the
appropriate regulatory procedures were put in place.
He also has sought to cast Christie's party as being closely
tied to the Bahamas Petroleum Company, which holds five licenses
to explore for oil in the Bahamas.
(Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Bill Trott)