July 7 The Chinese construction company building the bankrupt $3.5 billion Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas on Tuesday accused the project's developer of mismanaging its design.

"Baha Mar Ltd's decision to file for bankruptcy protection is the direct result of its failure to secure adequate financing and its mismanagement of the design of Baha Mar resort project," said CCA Bahamas Ltd, a unit of China State Construction Engineering Corp and the project's general contractor.

Baha Mar Ltd, the developer of the sprawling mega resort, has accused the Chinese construction firm of falling behind schedule and causing the project to go into bankruptcy.

