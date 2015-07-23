(Repeats to additional subscribers)
July 23 The developer of the $3.5 billion Baha
Mar mega-resort is willing to commit up to $200 million to
jumpstart the stalled Bahamas project, lawyers told a U.S.
bankruptcy judge on Thursday.
Baha Mar, which will feature a Las Vegas-style casino and
more than 2,000 hotel rooms, is nearly complete, but
construction stopped several months ago because of a dispute
between the developer and the main contractor, Chinese State
Construction Engineering Corp Ltd's China
Construction America.
The developer of the project is Sarkis Izmirlian, whose Baha
Mar Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware last month.
He is the son of Armenian peanut and real estate tycoon Dikran
Izmirlian. The Izmirlians have invested more than $900 million
in the project.
Izmirlian has been negotiating with China's Export Import
Bank, which bankrolled most of the project with a $2.45 billion
loan. No deal has been struck, however.
During the bankruptcy court hearing on Thursday in
Wilmington, Delaware, lawyers for Baha Mar Ltd did not provide
details on the terms necessary for Izmirlian's commitment for
the $200 million.
Other parties did not respond to the comment from the Baha
Mar attorney during the hearing, which lasted less than 10
minutes.
Izmirlian has blamed the Chinese construction company for
the delays that forced the resort to miss its opening in late
March. CCA says his development team mismanaged the project.
(Reporting by Tom Hals and Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)