GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian share off 1 1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan comment in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls the China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
LONDON, Sept 26 Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC : * Letter from government in September advises that drilling contingent on the
outcome of a general referendum * Bahamas petroleum company - engaged in a vigorous and proactive
campaign to present benefits of successful exploration * No details have been received as to the timing nor final wording of such a
referendum
* Yuan flat after Trump calls the China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
HENDERSON, Louisiana, Feb 22 When Hope Rosinski's father gave her a six-acre plot in Louisiana more than a decade ago, she was surprised to find oil and gas pipelines crisscrossing the property.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA said it reached a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell.