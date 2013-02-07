DUBAI Feb 7 Bahrain-based Arab Banking
Corporation said on Thursday its president and chief
executive, Hassan Ali Juma, will retire in July.
The bank, 59.4-percent owned by the Central Bank of Libya,
will begin searching for a candidate to replace Juma, who has
been in the role since April 2008, a statement said.
Juma will gradually hand over day-to-day running of the
lender from March to Khaled Kawan, currently group deputy chief
executive, who will ensure continuity until a permanent
replacement is appointed, the lender said.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)