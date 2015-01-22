WASHINGTON Jan 22 The United States said on
Thursday it was disappointed by a prison sentence imposed on
democracy campaigner Nabeel Rajab in Bahrain and urged the
government to drop the charges against him.
Rajab, one of the highest-profile democracy campaigners in
the Arab world, was sentenced to six months in jail on Tuesday
over remarks critical of the state.
"We're disappointed by the sentence," U.S. State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing.
"The United States does not agree with the prosecution of
individuals for crimes of peaceful political expression ... we
urge the government of Bahrain to drop the charges against him."
Rajab, the founder of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights,
took a leading role in Shi'ite-led demonstrations that demanded
reforms in Bahrain, a Sunni-ruled Gulf Arab kingdom where the
U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is based.
Bahrain quelled protests in 2011, which were inspired by
other pro-democracy uprisings in the Arab world, but has since
struggled to resolve political deadlock between the government
and the opposition.
