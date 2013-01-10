* Ahli United sells almost all of 33 pct holding
* Stake worth $530 mln at Weds closing price
* Sale still needs Ahli Bank shareholder nod
(Adds context, quote, share price)
DUBAI, Jan 10 Ahli United Bank,
Bahrain's largest listed lender, has sold most of its 33 percent
stake in Qatar's Ahli Bank to sovereign fund Qatar
Foundation.
The sale, involving all but 1,000 of Ahli United's 37.38
million shares, still requires the approval of Ahli Bank
shareholders, an Ahli Bank filing to the Qatar bourse said on
Thursday.
No price was given but the stake would have been worth 1.93
billion riyals ($530.2 million) at Wednesday's 51.70 riyals
closing price.
Ahli Bank, Qatar's seventh-largest lender by market value,
had said in November its strategic partner would offload its
holding and that the proposed sale was being reviewed by the
Qatar central bank.
Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by
the Qatar royal family and which focuses on developing the Gulf
Arab state's education and science sectors, will now become Ahli
Bank's largest shareholder, followed by the Qatar Investment
Authority which has a 16.7 percent stake.
The purchase by a Qatari sovereign fund not known for
investments in the financial sector could indicate a lack of
interest among other commercial banks, a Dubai-based banker
said.
"It was always a question of how much control you could
exercise with a 30 percent stake. Qatar is already a very
over-banked nation and if you don't have majority ownership,
there is little you could do there," the source said, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
Shares in Ahli Bank were up 3.5 percent by 0730 GMT.
($1 = 3.6401 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French and Dinesh Nair; Editing by David
Holmes)