Bomb attack on police bus wounds four Bahraini officers - ministry
DUBAI A bomb blast hit a bus carrying policemen in the island kingdom of Bahrain on Sunday, the interior ministry reported on its official Twitter account, wounding four officers.
DUBAI Feb 19 Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender by market value, posted a 11.8 percent gain in its fourth-quarter net profit, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank made a net profit of $78.6 million for the three months to December 31, compared with $70.3 million in the corresponding period of 2011.
Full-year profit came in at $335.7 million, up from $310.6 million in 2011, the statement said.
Ahli United's board recommended a cash dividend of $0.04 per share and a 5 percent bonus share issue for 2012, versus a $0.03 cash dividend and 5 percent share dividend in the previous year, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by)
DUBAI A "terrorist blast" slightly injured a woman near the Bahraini capital on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account, in the latest in a series of explosions in the small Western-allied kingdom.
CAIRO A man and wife were slightly injured on Tuesday by a "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain, the Bahraini interior ministry said.