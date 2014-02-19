BRIEF-Credem says to pay 2016 dividend of 0.15 euros/shr
* to pay dividend over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
DUBAI Feb 19 Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender, posted an 8 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
The bank's net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was $77.2 million, up from $71.5 million in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a statement.
Net profit for the full year 2013 was $579.4 million, a significant jump on the $335.7 million it made in the previous year, largely due to a one-off gain in the first quarter.
The bank booked a $212.9 million gain after selling a 29.4 percent stake in Qatar's Ahli Bank in January 2013 to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf state's royal family.
Excluding that sale, the full-year profit was still 25.7 percent higher than the previous year, the statement said.
Ahli United's board has recommended a cash dividend of $0.045 per share and a 5 percent bonus share issue for 2013. This compares with $0.04 and 5 percent respectively in 2012. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
* to pay dividend over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) planned additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual, deeply subordinated, fixed-rate reset AT1 debt securities. The notes have fu
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of: Banco BPI S.A. at 'BBB-'; Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A. (CGD) and Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (Millenium bcp) at 'BB-'; and Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio) at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs for all banks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions