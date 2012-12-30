Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI Dec 30 Aluminium Bahrain, or Alba, which owns the world's fourth-largest aluminium smelter, said on Sunday it received two loans from banks to refinance a $169 million bond maturing in March 2013.
Alba, 69 percent owned by Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat and 20 percent by the Saudi government, said it obtained a five-year $85 million loan from Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank, according to a statement on the Bahrain bourse.
The company also received a three-year $84 million loan from a group of banks including Ahli United Bank, National Bank of Bahrain, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd , Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and Arab Banking Corporation.
Alba earlier in December said it had hired Bechtel Canada to conduct a feasibility study for its proposed $2.5 billion expansion plan to add a sixth production line.
The new line - which will add 400,000 tonnes annual capacity to its current production of 881,000 tonnes a year - could be completed by early 2015. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman, Editing by William Maclean)
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.