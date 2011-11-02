DUBAI Nov 2 A member of the Bahraini royal
family has denied accusations of corruption made against him in
a UK court case involving a London-based businessman and
contracts involving Bahraini aluminium producer Alba
and U.S. giant Alcoa .
Corruption has been a key issue that the opposition in the
Gulf Arab state, who led a protest movement for more democracy
earlier this year, has focused on.
The government, dominated by the ruling Al Khalifa family,
has said it will take new measures to combat it. It shut down
the uprising in February and March, saying it was driven by the
sectarian concerns of majority Shi'ites and backed by Iran.
"Isa Bin Ali Al-Khalifa wishes to categorically deny the
allegations of corruption reported against him in the press
following the charges brought against certain parties," said the
statement, provided by his Paris-based lawyer Ardavan
Amir-Aslani.
It said Sheikh Isa, a former Bahraini oil minister and Alba
board chairman, "is not directly targeted by the on-going legal
procedures in relation to the Alba (Aluminium Bahrain) matter".
British and Canadian national Victor Dahdaleh was arrested
and charged last week with paying bribes to officials of
state-controlled Alba, linked to contracts with US-based Alcoa.
Dahdaleh has said he will contest the charges.
Sheikh Isa is named in the charge sheet as a co-conspirator
and accused of taking almost $6 million in bribes.
Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) said last month it was taking legal
action to recover losses stemming from alleged fraudulent
contracts involving Dahdaleh, after Britain's Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) office arrested him.
The contracts were for supplies of intermediate product
alumina, shipped to Bahrain from Australia, and for the supply
of further goods and services to Alba, according to the SFO.
Alba said last month it had recovered more than US$30
million from European companies but has not said how much the
total losses are.
Alba said it has filed a civil suit seeking damages against
Dahdaleh, aluminum maker Alcoa , and a group of other
related individual and corporate defendants in the U.S. District
Court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The company also said it filed a suit in December 2009
against the Japanese trading company Sojitz Corp in the
U.S. District Court in Houston, Texas, in connection with
bribery allegations linked to the sale price for finished
aluminium sold by Alba.
Dahdaleh, who appeared in court in London on Monday and
faces six charges of corruption and two of money laundering, has
successfully appealed bail conditions that initially required a
10 million pound security to be paid, tagging and a ban on
overseas travel. Both the security and the electronic tag
condition have been waived after a hearing on Wednesday.
Dahdaleh will be due in court again on Jan.13.
