DUBAI, Sept 9 Bahrain's Al Salam Bank
has agreed to merge with fellow Bahraini lender BMI Bank, an
affiliate of Oman's Bank Muscat, through a share swap
agreement, a statement from the bank said on Monday.
Islamic lender Al Salam will exchange 11 of its shares for
each BMI Bank share. The tie-up is still subject to shareholder
approval, with meetings to vote on assent due to be held in
either September or October, the statement added.
Al Salam and BMI Bank, 49 percent owned by Oman's Bank
Muscat, first announced in May they were looking at a merger
which would create the kingdom's third-largest bank by assets.
