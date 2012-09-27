DUBAI, Sept 27 Aluminium Bahrain,
which owns the world's fourth-largest aluminium smelter, has
named Tim Murray as its chief executive officer, the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
Murray, who previously served as Alba's chief finance and
supply officer, will succeed Laurent Schmitt from Oct. 1, the
filing to the London Stock Exchange said.
Schmitt, who took up the CEO position in January 2010, is
leaving to take up an advisor role in developing Bahrain's
downstream aluminium industry.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)