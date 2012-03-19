BRIEF-Stone Energy Corporation Q4 loss per share $20.76
* Stone Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and reserves
DUBAI, March 19 The cost of insuring Bahraini sovereign debt against default for five years rose on Monday after investment firm Arcapita filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Five-year credit default swaps for Bahrain were quoted at 370 basis points, up 12 bps from Friday's close, according to data monitor Markit.
Arcapita filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States after it was unable to reach a $1.1 billion debt repayment with creditors.
The Arcapita debt maturity has been regarded as one of the most challenging obligations facing the region in 2012. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Mala Pancholia; Editing by David French)
* Stone Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and reserves
* Renegotiated existing gas processing contracts with enterprise products partners and williams partners
Feb 23 The federally appointed board tasked with managing Puerto Rico's finances hired retired attorney Jaime A. El Koury, formerly of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, as its general counsel, it said on Thursday.