* New Arcapita entity eyes new deals after Chap. 11 - CEO
* Firm split in two after restructuring - one holds existing
assets
* Other to manage asset sale process, complete new deals
* Targeting health, edu, logistics sectors; assets yielding
8 pct
* Brand still carries credibility with investors
* First Gulf firm to use Chap. 11 process
By David French
DUBAI, Sept 29 Bahrain-based Arcapita is aiming
to build a new asset management firm with a debut local deal in
the logistics, education or healthcare sector as the company
recovers from the first Chapter 11 bankruptcy process undertaken
by a Gulf Arab entity.
The Islamic investment firm emerged from Chapter 11 on Sept.
17 after seeking court protection in March 2012 under hedge fund
pressure ahead of the repayment of a $1.1 billion Islamic loan.
Under the court-approved restructuring plan, Arcapita is to
be split into two entities: one which will hold the existing
company assets as they are sold down to pay creditors, with a
second in charge of the process' management.
It is the latter which is hoping to rebuild itself going
forward, said Atif Abdulmalik, chief executive of Arcapita, with
the entity aiming to raise $100 million of new equity from
original Arcapita investors by January to help fund dealmaking.
"Our name still carries credibility and integrity as we kept
on facing our investors and shareholders even during the darkest
days of Chapter 11, telling them that what happened has happened
but we're not going to let you lose here," Abdulmalik told
Reuters in an interview in Dubai.
"The interest is there, from the same old board members and
investors. They're interested to roll the dice again."
Abdulmalik said it was looking for investments that would
yield in the region of 8 percent, although this would depend on
the transaction, with logistics, education or healthcare the
likely areas from which a first deal would emerge.
It had no deal currently lined up, he said.
New investments would be made utilising investor funds and
pre-placements with investors as this would be less risky for
the company, although some debt may be used to fund
acquisitions, Abdulmalik said, adding debt at the company level
would be much less than before the crisis.
"To mortgage your future on leverage is a very dangerous
game as a mismatch could happen at any time," Abdulmalik said,
adding the company had banking relationships it could use to
raise finance when it needed it.
OLD ARCAPITA
Like many Gulf private equity and asset managers, Arcapita
was hit hard by the financial crisis as the debt used to fund
acquisitions made at a time of peak valuations could not be
refinanced, with asset sales in a depressed market not viable.
The Chapter 11 process, also the first to use a debtor-in
possession financing which complied with Islamic finance
principles such as a ban on interest, ensured Arcapita's
existing portfolio could be sold without a firesale.
"All the Gulf should have an equivalent of Chapter 11, where
you bring creditors and owners and tell them 'this is a good
business, the past is the past, is there a deal to be done going
forward'," Abdulmalik said.
Gulf bankruptcy law is known for being untested, with
creditors finding it difficult to secure enforcement action
against assets in states with strict foreign ownership controls.
This has lead to many restructurings, such as the $25
billion Dubai World deal, to be agreements where obligations are
extended to allow for businesses and asset values to recover.
Arcapita could use the Chapter 11 framework because it had
assets in the United States.
The new Arcapita's assets under management, through its
contract with the old firm, was $3 billion, Abdulmalik said,
with around 35 businesses in the portfolio including private
equity, real estate and infrastructure.
The recovery in values meant some U.S.-based assets would be
sold in the near future, he said, without giving specifics.
There were no targets in terms of raising revenue from asset
sales but, under the management contract, the new Arcapita would
receive incentive fees, with levels depending on the rate of
return achieved on the investment, Abdulmalik said.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Cowell)