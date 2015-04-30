MANAMA, April 30 Bahrain's central bank said on
Thursday it had placed Future Bank and Iran Insurance Co into
administration, and would act as administrator for the two
companies to protect the rights of depositors and policyholders.
In a brief statement, the central bank did not elaborate on
why it took the action or give any information about the two
companies.
It said it wished "to reassure both the local and
international financial community that this measure is an
isolated incident and will not impact any other bank or
insurance company in the kingdom.
"Indeed Bahrain's banking and insurance sectors remain
sound, well-capitalised, well-regulated and continue to develop
and grow with confidence."
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)