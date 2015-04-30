MANAMA, April 30 Bahrain's central bank said on Thursday it had placed Future Bank and Iran Insurance Co into administration, and would act as administrator for the two companies to protect the rights of depositors and policyholders.

In a brief statement, the central bank did not elaborate on why it took the action or give any information about the two companies.

It said it wished "to reassure both the local and international financial community that this measure is an isolated incident and will not impact any other bank or insurance company in the kingdom.

"Indeed Bahrain's banking and insurance sectors remain sound, well-capitalised, well-regulated and continue to develop and grow with confidence." (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)