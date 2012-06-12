DUBAI, June 12 The shareholders of three Islamic
banks in Bahrain will vote this month to approve their merger,
the deal's adviser said on Tuesday, in what would be a rare
example of consolidation in the Gulf banking sector.
Due diligence has been completed on the tie-up between
Capivest, Elaf Bank and Capital Management House to create a new
bank with assets in excess of $400 million, Kuwait Finance
House's Bahraini arm said in a statement.
The proposed deal is designed to give the trio increased
scale to make them more competitive in the Bahrain banking
market.
If assent is granted by the shareholders, the merger will be
completed in the second half of the year, subject to approval
from the kingdom's central bank.
There have long been calls for consolidation in the Gulf
banking sector but mergers are uncommon because main
shareholders - often powerful local families - are reluctant to
cede control and often demand exaggerated valuations to complete
a deal.
Bahrain Islamic Bank and Al Salam Bank
said in February that merger talks between the two to form
Bahrain's biggest Islamic bank by assets had collapsed because
of disagreement on pricing.
If the tie-up had been completed, the combined entity would
have held assets worth about $4.5 billion.
Last June, Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank and
International Bank of Qatar called off a planned merger after
more than a year of talks.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)