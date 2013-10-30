Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Oct 30 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) said on Wednesday its nine-month net profit fell 14 percent due to a number of one-off expenses.
Batelco made a net profit of 36.7 million dinars ($97.35 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, down from 42.6 million dinars in the year earlier period, according to a company statement.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Sami Aboudi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)