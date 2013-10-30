DUBAI Oct 30 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) said on Wednesday its nine-month net profit fell 14 percent due to a number of one-off expenses.

Batelco made a net profit of 36.7 million dinars ($97.35 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, down from 42.6 million dinars in the year earlier period, according to a company statement.

($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)