DUBAI Jan 20 The Bahrain Bourse said on
Wednesday it would list and trade Treasury bills issued by the
government, which is trying to broaden the investor base for its
debt as sliding oil prices put state finances under pressure.
The government has projected a budget deficit of about 1.51
billion dinars ($4.0 billion) this year, roughly flat from last
year but up from a planned 914 million dinars in 2014.
To cover its deficits, Bahrain is issuing an increasing
amount of debt. Outstanding T-bills rose to 1.60 billion dinars
at the end of last June from 1.23 billion dinars at the end of
2014, according to the most recent central bank data.
At the same time, banking sector liquidity is tightening
because of smaller inflows of new oil revenue. The three-month
Bahrain interbank offered rate has jumped to 1.63
percent from around 1.0 percent a year ago.
So the government has been seeking non-bank buyers of its
debt. In January last year, it began allowing Bahraini and
non-Bahraini investors, both individuals and institutions, to
buy government bonds and sukuk from the primary market via
licenced brokers at the bourse.
Wednesday's statement did not specify when T-bill trade on
the bourse would start, and said details of the trading
mechanism would be released later.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)