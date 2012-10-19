BRIEF-PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
ABU DHABI Oct 19 A Bahraini policeman was killed and another injured in an explosion on Thursday evening, the Gulf Arab kingdom's interior ministry said on Friday.
The attack was a "terrorist operation" that was carried out in Akr, south of the capital Manama, using a locally made bomb, it said.
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : http://bit.ly/2lxsd3g
Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administratio