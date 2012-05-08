DUBAI May 8 Bahrain has mandated four banks for a conventional bond issue, its first such structure since 2010, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Gulf Arab island kingdom has selected JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Citigroup and Gulf International Bank for the sovereign bond. Bahrain, which issued a $750 million Islamic bond in November, last tapped markets for a conventional bond in March 2010.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bahrain's central bank told Reuters the Gulf state plans to issue sovereign bond by the summer. (Reporting by David French and Rachna Uppal)