DUBAI, June 18 Bahrain plans to hold investor
meetings starting June 20 ahead of a possible benchmark-sized
bond issue, arranging banks said on Monday.
The Gulf Arab state, hit by anti-government demonstrations
in the last year, is eyeing a conventional bond in a 144a
format, meaning it will be open to qualified U. S. investors.
J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, Standard
Chartered and Gulf International Bank are
mandated to arrange the meetings.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by Dinesh
Nair)