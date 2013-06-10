BRIEF-CSX names Hunter Harrison as CEO
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017
DUBAI, June 10 Bahrain has picked four banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential sovereign bond issue, a document from lead managers said on Monday.
Roadshows ahead of the possible benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated issue will commence on June 12 and take in the United States, London, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, the statement said.
Bahrain has chosen BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan and GIB Capital, the investment banking arm of Gulf International Bank, to arrange the meetings, the statement added.
* Nexeo Solutions announces board changes following resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, jr. From the board of directors
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.