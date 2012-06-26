DUBAI, June 26 The Gulf Arab state of Bahrain
plans to issue a benchmark-sized 10-year dollar bond this week,
lead arrangers said on Tuesday.
Initial price guidance for the issue was at a spread of
462.5 basis points over midswaps.
Benchmark-sized is normally understood to mean at least $500
million in size.
J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, Standard
Chartered Plc and Gulf International Bank
are mandated arrangers for the deal, which will be a
conventional issue and structured under a 144a-compliant format,
open to U. S. investors.
Bahrain's last bond issue was a $750 million 7-year Islamic
bond, or sukuk, which was priced to yield 6.273 percent.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)