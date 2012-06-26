* Price guidance at 462.5 bps over midswaps
* Roadshows conclude on Tuesday; bond seen this week
* Bahrain previous bonds see rally; CDS tighten
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, June 26 Bahrain, the Gulf Arab state hit
by ongoing social unrest, plans to issue a benchmark-sized
10-year dollar bond this week, lead arrangers said, after
testing investor appetite in roadshows that conclude on Tuesday.
Initial price guidance for the issue, which appears to be a
single-tranche deal, was at a spread of 462.5 basis points over
midswaps.
At current swap prices, that equates to a coupon of 6.375
percent; 10-year midswaps were quoted at 1.75 percent on
Tuesday.
Bahrain had initially looked to sell a $1-billion
conventional bond at the beginning of 2011 but was forced to
postpone plans due to political unrest in the country.
Analysts have said the need to attract conventional
investors with the new bond, rather than Islamic investors
facing a very limited supply of sukuk, meant Bahrain would have
to be fairly generous in pricing the debt.
Arranging banks said a bond issue may follow this week.
No specific details about size were provided, but
benchmark-sized is normally understood to mean at least $500
million.
J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, Standard
Chartered Plc and Gulf International Bank
are mandated arrangers for the deal, which will be a
conventional issue and structured under a 144a-compliant format,
open to U. S. investors.
A 10-year issue should also appeal to long-term
institutional investors in the West; the traditional sweet spot
for regional investors is usually only a five-year tenor.
Bahrain's last bond issue was a $750 million 7-year Islamic
bond, or sukuk, which was priced to yield 6.273 percent.
Market conditions are widely believed to be more conducive
for another debt markets outing now. The 7-year sukuk
was yielding 4.8 percent on Tuesday, indicating
there is demand for the paper.
Bahrain's credit default swaps (CDS), or the cost to insure
its debt against default, were bid at a midspread price of 352.6
basis points on Tuesday, about 10 basis points tighter than the
beginning of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)