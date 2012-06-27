Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI, June 27 Bahrain plans to raise $1.5 billion from a 10-year bond on Wednesday, lead arrangers said, with final price guidance set signficantly tighter than earlier indications.
The bond is expected to price between 437.5 to 450 basis points over midswaps.
Citi, Gulf International Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are bookrunners on the deal.
Market sources indicated earlier on Wednesday that order books were in excess of $3 billion. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal)
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.