Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI, June 27 Bahrain launched an offer of a $1.5 billion, 10-year bond on Wednesday, at the tighter end of earlier price guidance, indicating strong demand for the issue.
The bond, Bahrain's first conventional issue since 2010, was launched at a spread of 437.5 basis points over midswaps; earlier guidance had signalled the deal would price between that level and 450 bps over midswaps.
JP Morgan, Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and Standard Chartered are lead arrangers on the deal, which will price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.