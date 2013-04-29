DUBAI, April 29 The Gulf kingdom of Bahrain has
mandated banks for a sovereign bond issue, three banking sources
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The government has picked BNP Paribas, Citigroup
Inc, JP Morgan Chase and GIB Capital, the
investment banking arm of Gulf International Bank, the sources
said, requesting anonymity because details of the mandate are
not yet public.
Details of the timing, size and tenor of the deal were not
immediately available, but any eventual transaction is expected
to be at least $500 million in size.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)