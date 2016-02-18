DUBAI Feb 18 The Bahrain government has
cancelled a $750 million bond sale after Standard & Poor's
downgraded its credit rating of the kingdom to junk status.
"The Issuer has determined to not proceed with the offering
announced on 16 February 2016 following the ratings announcement
by Standard & Poors on 17 February 2016," Bahrain's central bank
said in an emailed statement on Thursday.
"Any future transaction will be subject to market
conditions," it added without elaborating.
S&P cut Bahrain by two notches to 'BB/B' with a stable
outlook late on Wednesday, citing lower oil price assumptions.
Late on Tuesday, Bahrain had upsized and launched a $750
million, two-part bond reopening at the tighter end of its
previous guidance.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)