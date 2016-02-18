LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - Bahrain's shock decision to cancel a
US$750m bond tap has triggered fierce criticism of the deal's
execution, although lead managers said they were unaware of an
impending rating downgrade when they launched the trade.
The Bahrain government cancelled the new deal just two days
after pricing, with the central bank stating that the decision
followed Standard & Poor's two-notch rating downgrade to BB on
Wednesday.
"One of the biggest messes I have ever seen," one bond
trader told IFR.
Bahrain initially looked to have timed its deal perfectly,
pricing the increase of its 2021 and 2026 bonds on a rare day
when oil prices had risen and CEEMEA debt was rallying. Bank
ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan led the deal.
But when S&P downgraded the sovereign the following day,
questions were soon asked about which parties knew, and when.
A banker on the deal said they did not know about the
downgrade when the deal was launched.
"How would you know that this was about to happen?" he said.
He added that the syndicate teams responsible for the tap
were only made aware of S&P's rating cut the following day, a
few hours before it was made public. He also said that the
Bahrain government would have found out at a similar time.
Three bond traders told IFR they were sceptical of this,
suggesting that Bahrain may have known about the downgrade
before it priced the new deal.
A senior source at a ratings agency confirmed that it is
common practice to inform governments ahead of sovereign ratings
actions, adding that this can sometimes come several days before
public announcement. He did not have direct knowledge of the
Bahrain ratings process, however.
Bahrain's ministry of finance was unavailable to comment.
YO-YO PRICES
The cancellation sent bond prices yo-yoing in the secondary
market.
"News of the downgrade came before settlement, so all of the
real money boys were dumping it and now it's caused a massive
short squeeze," said one trader.
This sent the 2026 bonds rebounding from lows of 94.755 to a
high of 99.402 over the Thursday morning trading session,
according to Thomson Reuters Eikon prices.
Both taps were fungible with the existing bonds, carrying
the same International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN),
meaning traders and investors were buying and selling the bonds
before the tap had settled.
This has caused an uproar over the legitimacy of any trades
completed between the tap's Tuesday pricing date and the
cancellation on Thursday.
"Everyone on the wrong side of a trade is saying that the
secondary is void, while those on the right side are saying it
should stand," said the first bond trader.
A second trader described the deal's execution as
"unbelievably sloppy from the syndicate side," arguing that the
deal's size was increased too much from the originally planned
US$500m.
The syndicate banker on the trade refuted this.
"I don't see how it can be called sloppy. There was a book
of about US$1.9bn so it's not like the book was stretched. There
was demand there."
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Robert Smith)