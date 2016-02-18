LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - Bahrain's shock decision to cancel a US$750m bond tap has triggered fierce criticism of the deal's execution, although lead managers said they were unaware of an impending rating downgrade when they launched the trade.

The Bahrain government cancelled the new deal just two days after pricing, with the central bank stating that the decision followed Standard & Poor's two-notch rating downgrade to BB on Wednesday.

"One of the biggest messes I have ever seen," one bond trader told IFR.

Bahrain initially looked to have timed its deal perfectly, pricing the increase of its 2021 and 2026 bonds on a rare day when oil prices had risen and CEEMEA debt was rallying. Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan led the deal.

But when S&P downgraded the sovereign the following day, questions were soon asked about which parties knew, and when.

A banker on the deal said they did not know about the downgrade when the deal was launched.

"How would you know that this was about to happen?" he said.

He added that the syndicate teams responsible for the tap were only made aware of S&P's rating cut the following day, a few hours before it was made public. He also said that the Bahrain government would have found out at a similar time.

Three bond traders told IFR they were sceptical of this, suggesting that Bahrain may have known about the downgrade before it priced the new deal.

A senior source at a ratings agency confirmed that it is common practice to inform governments ahead of sovereign ratings actions, adding that this can sometimes come several days before public announcement. He did not have direct knowledge of the Bahrain ratings process, however.

Bahrain's ministry of finance was unavailable to comment.

YO-YO PRICES

The cancellation sent bond prices yo-yoing in the secondary market.

"News of the downgrade came before settlement, so all of the real money boys were dumping it and now it's caused a massive short squeeze," said one trader.

This sent the 2026 bonds rebounding from lows of 94.755 to a high of 99.402 over the Thursday morning trading session, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon prices.

Both taps were fungible with the existing bonds, carrying the same International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN), meaning traders and investors were buying and selling the bonds before the tap had settled.

This has caused an uproar over the legitimacy of any trades completed between the tap's Tuesday pricing date and the cancellation on Thursday.

"Everyone on the wrong side of a trade is saying that the secondary is void, while those on the right side are saying it should stand," said the first bond trader.

A second trader described the deal's execution as "unbelievably sloppy from the syndicate side," arguing that the deal's size was increased too much from the originally planned US$500m.

The syndicate banker on the trade refuted this.

"I don't see how it can be called sloppy. There was a book of about US$1.9bn so it's not like the book was stretched. There was demand there." (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Robert Smith)